Starbucks giving away free tea, no strings attached

🍍🍓🍑✨Free Tea Friday✨🍍🍓🍑— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) July 13, 2017
Get a free ~tall~ Teavana Iced Tea Infusion Friday 7/14 from 1-2pm!
(Participating US and Canada stores.) pic.twitter.com/EtCnDD1lMU
The coffee chain said they would be introducing their customers to their new tea flavors with a one-hour giveaway.
"Customers in North America can try a complimentary Tall (12 fluid-ounce) Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusion during 'Free Tea Friday' on July 14 from 1-2 p.m.," an announcement on the company website reads.
The flavors you can try are Pineapple Black Tea, Strawberry Green Tea and Peach Citrus White Tea.
Starbucks' offer comes just three days after 7-Eleven's Free Slurpee Day, two days before McDonald's National Ice Cream Day giveaway, and on the same day as Krispy Kreme's 80th anniversary deal.