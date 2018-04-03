FOOD & DRINK

Applebee's brings back $1 margaritas for the entire month of April

EMBED </>More Videos

Applebees offers one dollar margaritas during October (KTRK)

They're baaack.

You can now sip on $1 margaritas for the entire month of April, courtesy of Applebee's.

The DOLLARITA promotion was a hit when the restaurant first announced it in October, so it's decided to bring it back.

Applebee's says the cocktail, which is made up of tequila and margarita mix, is a reason to celebrate the return of spring.

STAYING IN? How to make your own perfect margarita
EMBED More News Videos

July 24th is National Tequila Day! Do you know how to make the perfect margarita?

Check here to find out if you can grab an ice cold DOLLARITA at an Applebee's near you.

MORE CHOICES: Houston's top 10 spots for margaritas
EMBED More News Videos

Top ten margaritas, selected by our viewers


Related Topics:
foodalcoholdrinkingmargaritasdealsout and about with abc13applebee'sconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Stella Artois recalling some glass beer bottles
Here are the 6 best restaurants in Houston
Disneyland to open restaurant inspired by Pizza Planet
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Teen robs, kills man leaving for work at SW Houston apartments
Earned it: Astros receive World Series rings Tuesday
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Designer of waterslide that killed boy surrenders to police
Taxi driver hit and killed crossing Hwy 59 after wreck
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Bed, Bath & Beyond accepting Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Lamar HS student gets full scholarship to 20 universities
Show More
Mother allegedly used stun gun to wake son for church
Monument to be unveiled in honor of murdered deputy constable
Panera reportedly exposed customers' info for 8 months
Deputies on scene of person hit by car
Robbery suspects in 'Scream' masks lead police in chase
More News
Top Video
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Mother allegedly used stun gun to wake son for church
Monument to be unveiled in honor of murdered deputy constable
Panera reportedly exposed customers' info for 8 months
More Video