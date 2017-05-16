FOOD & DRINK

Some Starbucks stores are closed due to computer system outage

An affected Starbucks store in Fresno, Calif. (VanessaABC30/Twitter)

Some Starbucks stores were experiencing a computer system outage on Tuesday, and customers around the country took to social media to post about which stores were closed.

A representative from Starbucks could not tell ABC the number of stores affected but said "it's a lot."

Starbucks loyalists took to social media to lament the stores that had closed, while other customers said that their local stores were giving out free coffee since the outage did not allow Starbucks to accept payment.



The outage comes just days after a massive global cyber attack.
Related Topics:
foodstarbuckscoffee
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
NYC's famous Katz's Delicatessen to launch global delivery
Pampa Grill is a carnivore's paradise in Spring Branch
Let's Eat: Shrimp raad prick recipe from Merlion
Kids eat free: Where to find free kids meals in Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Girl walking and talking on North Fwy causes traffic jam
Man wanted in up to 19 robberies in Houston area
10 weird things that happen on Houston highways
When parents turn to Facebook to shame their kids
Pampa Grill is a carnivore's paradise in Spring Branch
Clues to hidden treasures in Houston
Video released of suspect in fatal N. Houston shooting
Show More
Too much caffeine led to problems that killed teen
Man holding human head stabs grocery store worker
NYC's famous Katz's Delicatessen to launch global delivery
'Real Housewives' star tied up, punched in home invasion
This kid is too cool for the bouncy house
More News
Photos
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
PHOTOS: Comicpalooza 2017 takes over the GRB
MUG SHOTS: Montgomery Co. arrests 18 child abuse suspects
PHOTOS: Rockets fans of all ages come out for Game 6!
More Photos