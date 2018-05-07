A new spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 9889 Bellaire Blvd., Suite D232 in Sharpstown. The addition is called Aqua S.
Expect to find soft serve flavors such as salted caramel, red bean, or Aqua S's most popular flavor, sea salt. Having trouble deciding? Opt for a twist cone or cup with two flavors and top it off with fun additions like cotton candy fairy floss, sweet popcorn or toasted marshmallow.
With a four-star rating out of 120 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has gotten a good response.
Vicky L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 2, said, "It's the type of place that you either love it or hate it. There's really no in between. Besides being an Instagram-worthy spot, it is a unique soft serve ice cream parlor with flavors that may need a delightfully discerning palate to enjoy."
"I had sea salt caramel and the Belgian chocolate," added Pristine C. "So good! The sea salt caramel is very rich and flavorful, not too overly sweet. The Belgian chocolate tastes just like a Lindor truffle, in liquid format."
And Kathy M. said, "If you are a matcha lover, you definitely need to come here. Aqua S serves the best quality, authentic, bold and earthy Japanese matcha soft serve in Houston. The texture is really smooth and creamy."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Aqua S is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Soft serve ice cream shop Aqua S brings new flavors to Sharpstown
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News