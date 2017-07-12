FOOD & DRINK

Snortable chocolate? New product makes its way to the U.S.

EMBED </>More Videos

Snortable chocolate? New product makes its way to the U.S. (KTRK)

A snortable chocolate powder is now available in the U.S. and its being marketed as a stimulant and stress reducer.

The Coco Loko is made by the Florida-based company, "Legal Lean."

The company's CEO told CNN that the product contains mostly raw cacao powder, along with common energy drink ingredients, like Gingko Biloba, Taurine, and Guarana.

He said it's been available online for a month, and is slowly making its way into smoke and tobacco shops.

The product is for people over the age of 18.

But, is it safe?

A spokesman for the American College for Emergency Physicians said snorting the product could cause harm to your lungs. According to CNN, Sen. Charles Schumer is urging the FDA to launch an investigation into its safety.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
foodhealthchocolateenergyenergy drink
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Australian man checks in beer can as luggage on flight
Let's taco 'bout Torchy's new menu items
Where to celebrate Pecan Pie Day!
Rice Village ramen shop foodies loved to hate closes
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
10-year-old calls 911 after father killed in Lake Conroe boat crash
Another round of storms today
Congressman Al Green joins bid to impeach Trump
Timeline of the murder in Hedwig Village
Disabled woman found dead in van at state living center
Massive shark found dead along banks of Trinity River
Schlitterbahn celebrates Women Learn to Surf Day
Show More
Family earning $138K qualifies for affordable housing
Louis Vuitton reps deny pop-up story
Thief steals $200K in watches from Macy's in The Galleria
Mom wants apology after McDonald's covered in feces
Person of interest in missing men case arrested again
More News
Top Video
10-year-old calls 911 after father killed in Lake Conroe boat crash
Congressman Al Green joins bid to impeach Trump
Disabled woman found dead in van at state living center
Family earning $138K qualifies for affordable housing
More Video