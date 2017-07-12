A snortable chocolate powder is now available in the U.S. and its being marketed as a stimulant and stress reducer.The Coco Loko is made by the Florida-based company, "Legal Lean."The company's CEO told CNN that the product contains mostly raw cacao powder, along with common energy drink ingredients, like Gingko Biloba, Taurine, and Guarana.He said it's been available online for a month, and is slowly making its way into smoke and tobacco shops.The product is for people over the age of 18.But, is it safe?A spokesman for the American College for Emergency Physicians said snorting the product could cause harm to your lungs. According to CNN, Sen. Charles Schumer is urging the FDA to launch an investigation into its safety.