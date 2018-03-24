COOL SPACES

'Snooze' brings breakfast and brunch fare to the Heights

HOUSTON, Texas --
Are you a breakfast or brunch lover? A new neighborhood breakfast and brunch spot has you covered. Located at 718 W. 18th St. in the Heights, the fresh arrival is called Snooze, an A.M. Eatery.

This newcomer--which has six other Texas locations as well as outposts in Arizona, California and Colorado--features an extensive breakfast and brunch menu, along with customizable options and an array of morning libation offerings.

On the menu, look for dishes like a breakfast pot pie with house-made rosemary sausage gravy and puff pastry, topped with an egg any way; the "Benny Goodman" with lox-style salmon and cream cheese served over toasted rye and topped with poached eggs in a cream cheese hollandaise blended with sun-dried tomato and caper relish; and sweet potato pancakes topped with caramel, candied pecans and ginger butter.

For drinks, there's a selection of espresso drinks, teas, juices, sparkling wine on tap, and signature cocktails such as "Palomimosa" with sparkling wine, Espolon Blanco tequila, St. Germain Liqueur and grapefruit juice. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Karen T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 24th, said: "Enjoyed the grand opening this morning! Was packed at 6:30! Huge Snooze fan and this location didn't disappoint!"

Yelper Ghulam D. added: "Love that Snooze is opening up several locations around town. There is not a more solid brunch place with many options to choose from. Everything is amazing."

And Rebecca L. said: "This was my first time getting in the door at Snooze after seeing the constant line outside of their Montrose location--now I know why! Their eggs Benedict selection is tops and it allows you to mix-and-match half orders to try more varieties!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Snooze - An AM Eatery is open daily from 6:30am-2:30pm.
