Sneak peek of World Series dishes at Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park is going to be packed this weekend as the Houston Astros come back to H-Town for game 3 after the dramatic win against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night.We're getting a sneak peek at the brand new World Series worthy dishes coming to the stadium.Starting Friday, there will be five new dishes on the menu.The Earn History burger is a two patty bacon burger with cheddar cheese and split brisket sausage.The LA Quesostak comes with french fries topped with queso, pork carnitas, pico de gallo and jalapenos.There will also be a green chili chicken steak, a steak taco and salsa bar and braised brisket on flour tortillas.