Sneak peek of World Series dishes at Minute Maid Park

Starting Friday, there will be five new dishes on the menu.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Minute Maid Park is going to be packed this weekend as the Houston Astros come back to H-Town for game 3 after the dramatic win against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night.

We're getting a sneak peek at the brand new World Series worthy dishes coming to the stadium.

The Earn History burger is a two patty bacon burger with cheddar cheese and split brisket sausage.

The LA Quesostak comes with french fries topped with queso, pork carnitas, pico de gallo and jalapenos.

There will also be a green chili chicken steak, a steak taco and salsa bar and braised brisket on flour tortillas.

