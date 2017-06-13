FATHER'S DAY

Sip, swirl and sample the best whiskey for dad

Tasting whiskey at Reserve 101 to pick the best bottle for dad. (KTRK)

When looking for Father's Day gifts you might want to hit the bar. It's considered research, right?

Eyewitness New Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez visited Reserve 101, in downtown Houston, which was recently named one of America's best bars for whiskey lovers.

There you will find more than 350 whiskey options from more than 14 different countries. It can be hard to know which is best.

Want to sample the Knappogue Castle 1951? Originally bottled in 1987, it's considered one of the best whiskeys ever made. But for $700 for just 1.5 ounces, it's not something everyone can afford.

Mike Raymond, from Reserve 101, found affordable options you can get at your local liquor store.

Ironroot Republic is a bottle out of Dennison, Texas. It was just named the World's Best Corn Whiskey. It sells for $50 a bottle.

Monkey Shoulder is a blended malt Scotch whiskey for under $40. It's a great bottle for people who want to get into Scotch.

Want to impress dad? Mike said Russell's Reserve is one of his favorites. For about $50, you can get a lot of bang for your buck.

Want to splurge?

Glenmorangie Signet might be a good option. It's in the $200 a bottle range but it really knocks it out of the park.

If you'd rather take dad out to sample some whiskey, Reserve 101 is hosting a whiskey tasting on Father's Day featuring four different expressions from Highland Park Whiskey.

