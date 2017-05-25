STARBUCKS

Sip or skip? The skinny on Starbucks nutrition

These simple drink hacks could save you a lot of calories!

The hot and steamy weather might leave you craving a cold, sweet drink. Before you slurp down 500 calories at Starbucks, check out these icy options for grande drinks that won't crash your diet:

Your caramel frappuccino weighs in at a whopping 410 calories -- skip! Instead, ask for a caramel frappuccino light -- it's 140 calories, saving you 270 calories.

If the iced peppermint white chocolate mocha sounds insane, that's because it is! It comes in at 500 calories. Instead, opt for an iced skinny mocha. At only 100 calories, you're saving 400 calories!

Vanilla is an easy fix. Skip the 430 calorie vanilla frappuccino. Instead, make it a light vanilla frappuccino, which measures in at 180 calories, saving you 250 calories.

And for chocolate lovers, the double chocolate chip frappuccino with blended creme sounds delicious, but it's packing 420 calories. Go for the light mocha frappuccino, which only has 160 calories.

The ice cubes are made from real Starbucks coffee.


