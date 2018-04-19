Sing out, Houston: Here the newest karaoke spots in town

SoHo Karaoke Bar & Soju
1901 Gessner Rd., Suite B, Spring Branch West
Photo: SoHo Karaoke Bar & Soju/Yelp
Located in Koreatown, SoHo Karaoke Bar & Soju offers an open karaoke bar and private rooms for singers.
Guests can prepare for their turn at open karaoke with a full bar that features flavored soju and more. Small and large groups can opt for the private rooms, some of which include their own bathrooms.
Singers can also order snacks and heartier Korean fare that includes ramen and wings.
With a five-star Yelp rating out two reviews, SoHo Karaoke Bar & Soju has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Yun L., who reviewed SoHo KARAOKE BAR & SOJU on April 13th, wrote, "Good food. Nice selection for snacks as well as slightly heavier stuff from wings to ramen and dokbokki. Haven't tried their alcohol yet. Very clean and nice couches. Plenty of private rooms but the open karoake area has a really nice ambience."
David P. noted, "I used to go to Genji for karaoke and food, but from now on, I'm gonna go to this restaurant. Best karaoke system in Houston and good food."
SoHo Karaoke Bar & Soju is open daily from 6pm-2am.
Freestyle KTV & Milk Tea
6348 Corporate Dr., Unit H, Sharpstown
Photo: Xuan Q./Yelp
Combining tunes and bubble tea, Freestyle KTV & Milk Tea first began life as a Japanese restaurant, but switched when owners discovered karaoke and decided to invest in that instead, they wrote on their Yelp page. "Our mission is to entertain every customer in Houston," they added.
To that end, Freestyle features a wide-open bar space aimed at groups singing. There's also a full bar that offers beer, sake and cocktails, as well as a selection of bubble and milk teas. And because of its origins as a Japanese restaurant, Freestyle also has menu items that include chirashi bowls, sashimi and gyoza.
Freestyle KTV & Milk Tea currently holds five stars out of one reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Xuan Q wrote, "It's amazing. They provide beer, wine, sake and hard liquor as well. They also have milk tea and Japanese appetizers. It's a good place for a late night hang out."
Freestyle KTV & Milk Tea is open daily from 11am-2am.
A Gogo KTV Lounge Restaurant
9889 Bellaire Blvd., Sharpstown
Photo: A Gogo KTV Lounge Restaurant/Yelp
Elsewhere in Sharpstown, A Gogo KTV Lounge Restaurant offers private rooms for groups to sing their hearts out, as well as a full menu of Asian-inspired eats to keep customers going. For drinks, A Gogo KTV has specialty cocktails, wine and beer available.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp, A Gogo KTV Lounge Restaurant has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jamie L., who was one of the first users to visit A Gogo KTV Lounge Restaurant on March 27th, wrote, "Hands down one of the best karaoke places I have ever been to. The rooms were clean, the technology was up to date, songs were really updated to include newly released songs, and the music videos and lyrics are all original."
And Olivia R. wrote, "I went this past weekend with a group -- it was a lot of fun. Their karaoke selection was a little lacking in the English songs, but we found most songs we were looking for. The service was prompt, and very nice."
A Gogo KTV Lounge Restaurant is open weekdays from 5pm-2am, and weekends from 2pm-2am.