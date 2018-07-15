FOOD & DRINK

Shrimp season has arrived! Gulf of Mexico Commercial Shrimp Season reopens after closing in May

It's officially shrimp season. (KTRK)

Texas, it's officially shrimp season!

The Gulf of Mexico Commercial Shrimp Season re-opened today after closing back in May in order to protect the brown shrimp.

Because everything is bigger in Texas, the shrimp were protected until they reached a larger and more valuable size.

The season opens 30 minutes after sunset Sunday night.

Federal waters, which are nine to 200 nautical miles offshore, will open at the same time as state waters.
