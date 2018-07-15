Texas, it's officially shrimp season!
The Gulf of Mexico Commercial Shrimp Season re-opened today after closing back in May in order to protect the brown shrimp.
Because everything is bigger in Texas, the shrimp were protected until they reached a larger and more valuable size.
The season opens 30 minutes after sunset Sunday night.
Federal waters, which are nine to 200 nautical miles offshore, will open at the same time as state waters.
