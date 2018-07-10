See what's on tap at Houston's 3 newest beer bars

Cobble & Spoke
1900 Blalock Road, Suite H, Spring Branch
Photo: Tina M./Yelp
Cobble & Spoke is a pub that serves both beer and wine. It features a curated selection of local craft brews and small batch wines, including Martin House Bockslider, Argus Apple Bomb, City Acre Hitchcock Blonde, Sigma Bonesaw and Community Funnel Cake Ale. You can also take some to go with its growlers and crowlers.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of seven reviews, Cobble & Spoke has been getting positive attention.
Maddison M., who reviewed it on June 30, wrote, "Really great selection of beers, wines, cider and mead. Also have some snacks if you get hungry or Simply Greek will bring food over to you. Design is perfect and has a really cool vibe."
Yelper Ryan H. added, "They have an amazing beer list and specialize in Houston/Texan beers you can't get anywhere else -- i.e. items from small breweries and brewpubs that you generally can't get from other bars or even Spec's. Cobble & Spoke is definitely filling a cool niche."
Stop in and welcome it to the neighborhood. Cobble & Spoke is open from noon-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and noon-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Pitch 25 Beer Park
2120 Walker St., EaDo
Photo: Tami V./Yelp
Pitch 25 Beer Park is a beer garden and sports bar. It's a soccer-themed place, which comes as no surprise given that Brian Ching, formerly a soccer player for the Houston Dynamo and a member of the U.S. national team, is the owner. There's even an indoor soccer pitch.
The bar serves up beers, wine and cocktails. There are also food options, including sandwiches, burgers, wings, salads and more.
Yelpers are still warming up to Pitch 25 Beer Park, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 61 reviews on the site.
Susie L., who reviewed it on June 26, wrote, "The place is huge! Indoor and outdoor seating, adorable swing seats inside and outside, one-seater hammocks outside, comfy couches, large tables perfect for big groups. And by far, my favorite part was that even though it was completely packed, every single server/bartender was perfectly pleasant!"
Zoabe H. added, "Coolest sports bar in Houston. It has tons of taps, a decent menu I didn't sample, a huge indoor cornhole area for high level cornhole athletes like myself and a friendly staff."
Pitch 25 Beer Park is open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.
The Ginger Man
160 W. Gray St., Midtown
Photo: Dave H./Yelp
The Ginger Man is a beer garden and gastropub, offering beer, wine, spirits and more. The business, which has another outpost in Houston as well as locations in several major Texas cities, serves not only craft and specialty international beers, but wine and spirits too.
The Ginger Man has two reviews on Yelp thus far.
Clayton R., who reviewed the new spot on June 14, wrote, "Great beer selection. Nice patio. Good, low-key neighborhood spot. They also have liquor and food."
Yelper Ray A. added, "Decent service. Decent menu. Nice place. But, after you've had a few drinks and are really enjoying an evening chatting with friends, the bill arrives and it's wrong. What a huge buzzkill, having to argue over prices."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Ginger Man is open from 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 2:15 a.m.-2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Sunday.
