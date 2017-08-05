LETS EAT

LET'S EAT: Seared scallops with truffle risotto from Toulouse

Learn how to make seared scallops with truffle risotto from Toulouse. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ready to add a flair of French cuisine to your next meal? Toulouse Cafe & Bar chef Emmanuel Hodencq shares his mouth-watering recipe for seared scallops with truffle risotto and asparagus.

Ingredients
  • 1 cup risotto
  • 3-4 cups vegetable stock
  • 2 tablespoons truffle paste
  • 1/2 cup grated parmesan
  • 1 tablespoon of cream
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 3 scallops
  • 3 sprigs of asparagus
  • 1 teaspoon truffle oil
  • 1 tablespoon of butter
  • 0.3 oz olive oil


Preparation
  1. Cook on high heat and stir one cup of risotto with three cups of vegetable stock constantly.
  2. Add truffle paste, grated parmesan and cream to finished risotto and set aside.
  3. Cover each scallop with salt and pepper.
  4. Sear scallops and asparagus in olive oil for two to three minutes on each side.
  5. Finish with a tablespoon of butter.


Learn how to make frog leg a la provencale courtesy of Toulouse Cafe & Bar chef Emmanuel Hodencq.

