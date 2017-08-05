HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Ready to add a flair of French cuisine to your next meal? Toulouse Cafe & Bar chef Emmanuel Hodencq shares his mouth-watering recipe for seared scallops with truffle risotto and asparagus.
Ingredients
- 1 cup risotto
- 3-4 cups vegetable stock
- 2 tablespoons truffle paste
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan
- 1 tablespoon of cream
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 3 scallops
- 3 sprigs of asparagus
- 1 teaspoon truffle oil
- 1 tablespoon of butter
- 0.3 oz olive oil
Preparation
- Cook on high heat and stir one cup of risotto with three cups of vegetable stock constantly.
- Add truffle paste, grated parmesan and cream to finished risotto and set aside.
- Cover each scallop with salt and pepper.
- Sear scallops and asparagus in olive oil for two to three minutes on each side.
- Finish with a tablespoon of butter.
MORE TOULOUSE: Frog leg a la provencale
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff