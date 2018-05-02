Before you cook dinner, you need to check your freezer.A company in Sealy called "Texas All Grass-Fed" is recalling 2,300 whole frozen chickens because they may be contaminated with salmonella.The chickens are packaged in plastic bags, and were sold at the company's storefront on Hluchan Road in Sealy. They were also distributed in Houston, Dallas and Austin.If you have the chicken, you should throw it out or return it for a refund.The company says no illnesses have been reported.You can learn more about the recall on the