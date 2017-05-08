FOOD & DRINK

Blue Bell Ice Cream announces new wedding-themed flavor

Blue Bell used a Save the Date in anticipation of its newest flavors. (KTRK)

BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) --
Cue the wedding bell - the Blue Bell that is.

Blue Bell Ice Cream announced its newest flavor this morning.

On May 4, the Brenham company shared a photo of a save the date to promote its Monday announcement.

It said, "Blue Bell Creameries requests the honor of your presence at the release of the new ice cream flavor on May 8, 2017."

Just after 5:30 a.m., Blue Bell shared a photo on Twitter of the new flavor Bride's Cake Almond Ice Cream.

"Say Yes! to our new Bride's Cake Ice Cream-almond ice cream with white cake pieces surrounded by a rich amaretto cream cheese icing swirl," it said.

Moments later, they tweeted another photo saying they would be bringing back the Groom's Cake.

Recently, Blue Bell also brought back Moo-Ilennium Crunch.
Blue Bell released its new ice cream flavor.

