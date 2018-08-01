Satisfy your Vietnamese food cravings with these 4 Houston newcomers

Pho Bo To & Bo Ne
8838 W. Sam Houston Parkway S., Suite 162, Westwood
Photo: Rowena C./Yelp
Pho Bo To & Bo Ne has a menu of Vietnamese classics like the house special Bo Ne (beef steak cubes, fried egg and Spam served on a hot plate with Vietnamese mayo, pate, French baguette and a side salad) or various bowls of pho, including oxtail, beef tongue, filet mignon and more.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 19 reviews, Pho Bo To & Bo Ne has been getting positive attention.
Andrew N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 1, wrote, "New pho spot that well exceeded my expectations. I ordered the Pho Dac Biet that comes with an assortment of meats, which includes a huge piece of short rib."
Linh P. added, "My new go-to place for bo ne! Their bo ne is so good! I like how there's so much juice and sauce on the plate for you to dip your bread! The bo ne is really tasty and they have a special hot chili oil too. If you put a little chili oil in there, then it's magic."
Head on over to check it out: Pho Bo To & Bo Ne is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen
2502 Dunlavy St., Suite B, Montrose
Photo: Stephie Y./Yelp
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen is an eatery that fuses Vietnamese with Cajun, which the restaurant calls Viejun. It's helmed by chef Nikki Tran, who is featured on the Netflix show "Ugly Delicious."
On the menu, you'll find Seafood Viejun with shrimp, clams and snow crab in a garlic and butter sauce with Cajun spices; the pho with basil and bean sprouts in a beef broth (plus your choice of either chicken, filet mignon, oxtail, red wine beef or flaming steak); and the bun thit nuong, which is grilled pork kebab on a bed of vermicelli with shredded lettuce, cucumber and a sweet and sour fish sauce. (See the full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen, which currently holds five stars out of eight reviews on the site.
Sakura L., who reviewed the new spot on July 31, wrote, "Very authentic. If you don't know what to order, then get bun thit nuong. I love the grilled pork because it reminds me of the ones I ate in Vietnam. Large food portions. Very fast service. Very clean."
Rose N. added, "Whatever you'll pick from the menu here is going to knock your socks off and your pants, and your mouth will thank you and you will thank me."
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Les Noo'dle
1717 Montrose Blvd., Montrose
Photo: Kim T./Yelp
Les Noo'dle specializes in pho but also offers small plates, cocktails and wine.
On the menu, expect to see dishes like the pho bo (beef noodle soup) or the pho ga (chicken noodle soup); both come with Thai basil, bean sprouts, yellow onions, scallions, cilantro, jalapeno and lime. You then pick up to three proteins for each, including filet mignon or beef meatballs for the former, and shredded chicken or chicken liver for the latter. (See the full menu here.)
Les Noo'dle has received a warm welcome to the neighborhood with four stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Batool H., who visited on July 5, wrote, "Delicious pho! The vegetarian pho is amazing, their broth is delicious and they put a good amount of veggies and tofu. They don't have a huge variety of veggies, but the broth really shines here so you don't need an overload of vegetables."
Kevin C. added, "One of the most flavorful phos I've had in Houston. Yes, if you're looking for the heavy side of dark-colored pho broth, this is the place for you. And on top of that, the portion is exceptional!"
Les Noo'dle is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Faith Com Grill
10782 Bellaire Blvd., Suite B, Chinatown
Photo: ThanhVan D./Yelp
Faith Com Grill offers noodle bowls, vermicelli, broken rice, bubble teas and more.
On the menu, look for a variety of spring rolls and a Vietnamese salad made with barbecue pork, steamed shrimp and vegetables. Entrees include rice noodle and vermicelli bowls, containing your choice of meat plus mango, papaya, daikon, herbs and house-made fish sauce.
Faith Com Grill's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp indicates positive feedback from diners.
Yelper Susan C., who reviewed the restaurant on July 14, wrote, "We tried the bo la nho, which was very tasty. It was served over a mix of veggies/fruits (I think carrots, daikon, cucumbers, green apples and mangos). We also got their combination com tam, which was very good also. They're not skimpy with their portions."
Yelper Nikki N. wrote, "Com tam was so delicious! Best I've had in Houston. Veggies were fresh, meat was well-seasoned and the broken rice was a nice consistency."
Faith Com Grill is open from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
