Satisfy your sweet tooth with these 3 new dessert spots in Houston

The answer: to one of Houston's newest spots to score sweet desserts. From imported fine chocolates to made-to-order cake doughnuts, check out the freshest places serving dessert in Houston.
Semiramis
12114 Westheimer Road, Briarforest
Photo: Ibrahim H./Yelp
Semiramis imports fine Middle Eastern pastries, chocolates and other treats from Jordan. According to its site, it was founded in Damascus, Syria, in 1928, then expanded to Amman, Jordan, where all of its products are made.
Offerings include a variety of milk and dark chocolates, as well as signature Mediterranean sweets like baklava, almond date squares and rahaa (pistacia lentiscus-flavored rolls mixed with fresh pistachios). An assortment of pastries and cookies are also available. (You can check out the full selection here.)
Yelpers are excited about Semiramis, which currently holds five stars out of 11 reviews on the site.
Brian D., who reviewed the shop on March 30, wrote, "Such a wide variety of sweets! I love it because it's authentic chocolate and so delicious! The atmosphere is luxury and beautiful! If you're looking for a Mediterranean treat, try out Semiramis!"
Yelper Noor N. wrote, "As a chocolate lover, I am very selective with my chocolates but I can confirm that this exceeded all my expectations. Not only is their chocolate imported from the Middle East, but it's probably the best chocolate I've had in Houston!"
Semiramis is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Homebunz
10503 Westheimer Road, Westchase
Photo: Homebunz/Yelp
Homebunz is a food stand at the Westchase District Farmers Market and the Tomball Farmers Market, offering a variety of cinnamon buns.
Its flavors include the Homebunz Original, the Homebunz Gone Nuts (your choice of walnuts, almonds or pecans), the Homebunz N' Raisins and the Honeybear Homebunz (with honey and spices). (See its full menu here.)
The business also caters and offers delivery. Find out more on its website.
Homebunz is off to a strong start with five stars out of five reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Kim H., who reviewed it on June 23, wrote, "Homebunz has at least three levels of goodness: rich delicious icing, a fluffy, buttery, moist brioche roll and a seriously sweet and plentiful cinnamon ooze in each bite. This cinnamon roll easily ranks among greater Houston area's very best."
Tran N. added, "The cinnamon buns are really soft and each one is sized just about right with a good amount of icing. I definitely recommend trying them out!"
Homebunz is open from 2-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Westchase District Farmers Market and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tomball Farmers Market. (It's closed on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.)
Duck Donuts
3157 W. Holcombe Blvd., Vanderbilt Square
Photo: Ruby S./Yelp
Doughnut shop chain Duck Donuts, which has outposts across the country, has opened a new location in Vanderbilt Square offering made-to-order treats.
You can go for custom creations of your own choosing or choose from its specialty flavors. The latter includes the maple icing with chopped bacon, the orange icing with vanilla drizzle and the chocolate icing with rainbow sprinkles.
If you opt to create your own, start with a coating from options such as cinnamon sugar, glazed, chocolate icing and more, pick a topping (sprinkles, chopped peanuts and bacon pieces) and then choose a drizzle (hot fudge, marshmallow and salted caramel). (Check out the full menu here.)
Duck Donuts currently holds 4.5 stars out of 86 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Wendy W., who visited on June 24, wrote, "Duck's specialty are cake doughnuts, but they also have breakfast sandwiches, sundaes and hot drinks. Their doughnuts are all vanilla-based, then you choose your toppings. "
Cindy S. noted, "Their doughnuts are awesome! I love cake doughnuts and these beauties are absolutely delicious. I looked for a display case when I walked in and was surprised to see nothing (I didn't realize they are made to order)."
Duck Donuts is open from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday-Sunday.