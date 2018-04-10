FOOD & DRINK

Dish Society offering free breakfast now through Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Dish Society is offering breakfast on the house now through Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but free breakfast is a different story.

Now through April 12, Dish Society is offering free breakfast at each of their three locations.

A different breakfast dish will be served each day.

Tuesday, April 10: Free House Breakfast Tacos (2)
Wednesday, April 11: Free traditional breakfast plate
Thursday, April 12: Free chicken and biscuits

The offer is limited to one per person.

Breakfast is served daily from 7 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Check here to see which location is near you.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfree foodbreakfastHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Woman finds dead lizard in bag of Kale from Trader Joe's
Ben & Jerry's celebrates Free Cone Day
Torch belly fat with these 3 delicious and amazing snacks!
Love tacos? This might be your dream job
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
18-year-old charged with murder in shooting of Houston man
Chase suspects dump pill bottles after robbing Target in Baytown
Mom shot, bullets barely miss kids inside apartment
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
Funeral today for Montgomery airman killed in Guam
Children jump to safety from balcony of burning dance studio
Teen girl allegedly tried to pay for marijuana with fake money
Construction workers stumble upon human remains
Show More
Judge could rule today whether to move deadly Denny's fight trial
Sister, sister and brotherly love: ABC13 siblings
CLOSE CALL: SUV crashes into 7-Eleven
Neighbors watch as man stabs himself in yard
Life coach apologizes for comments about "Me Too" movement
More News