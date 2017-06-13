Revival Market to host Father's Day pig roast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Nothing says Father's Day like a pig roast!
Revival Market will be roasting a whole pig this Sunday from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Save money and get your presale tickets for just $25 each at the store or by calling 713-880-8463. Tickets at the door will be $30.
For the price of your ticket you'll get plates of pulled pork, three sides, dessert and a drink wristband.
Revival Market is located at 550 Heights Boulevard in Houston.
RELATED: Best places to dine on Father's Day around Houston
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff