Revival Market to host Father's Day pig roast

Nothing says Father's Day like a pig roast! Revival Market will be roasting a whole pig this Sunday from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Save money and get your presale tickets for just $25 each at the store or by calling 713-880-8463. Tickets at the door will be $30.For the price of your ticket you'll get plates of pulled pork, three sides, dessert and a drink wristband.Revival Market is located at 550 Heights Boulevard in Houston.