Revival Market to host Father's Day pig roast

Revival Market to host pig roast for Father's Day.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nothing says Father's Day like a pig roast!

Revival Market will be roasting a whole pig this Sunday from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Save money and get your presale tickets for just $25 each at the store or by calling 713-880-8463. Tickets at the door will be $30.

For the price of your ticket you'll get plates of pulled pork, three sides, dessert and a drink wristband.

Revival Market is located at 550 Heights Boulevard in Houston.

RELATED: Best places to dine on Father's Day around Houston
Best places to dine on Father's Day around Houston

