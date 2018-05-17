'There's gold in them wings!' A restaurant in New York has created chicken wings with 24-karat gold.The restaurant, the Ainsworth, partnered with Jonathan "Foodgad" Cheban to make this ultimate gold menu item.The wings are brined for 12 hours, coated with a house-made dry rub, baked, flash-fried and then coated in a layer of gold dust. A plate of 10 wings will set you back $45.The president of the company that owns the Ainsworth says they wanted to create something over-the-top that's never been done before.