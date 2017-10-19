LONG BEACH, California --When you pay $13 for chicken and biscuits, you are probably expecting something a little fancier than fast food.
But that is exactly what customers at a California cafe received on their plates.
A Yelp review criticized the Sweet Dixie Kitchen for using chicken strips from Popeyes.
Owner Kimberly Sanchez freely admits to serving up the chain's spicy tenders, admitting she doesn't even have a fryer at the restaurant.
FAST FOOD FAKEOUT: CA restaurant admits to using @PopeyesChicken in one of their dishes. Your thoughts? https://t.co/VUhRGhW9go— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) October 19, 2017
Customers responding to the Yelp review mainly complained about the markup on the menu, and the fact that they were not really eating local.
