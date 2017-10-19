FAST FOOD FAKEOUT: CA restaurant admits to using @PopeyesChicken in one of their dishes. Your thoughts? https://t.co/VUhRGhW9go — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) October 19, 2017

When you pay $13 for chicken and biscuits, you are probably expecting something a little fancier than fast food.But that is exactly what customers at a California cafe received on their plates.A Yelp review criticized the Sweet Dixie Kitchen for using chicken strips from Popeyes.Owner Kimberly Sanchez freely admits to serving up the chain's spicy tenders, admitting she doesn't even have a fryer at the restaurant.Customers responding to the Yelp review mainly complained about the markup on the menu, and the fact that they were not really eating local.