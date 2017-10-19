BUZZWORTHY

Restaurant says $13 chicken is actually from Popeyes

EMBED </>More Videos

Restaurant serves chicken from Popeye's. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on October 19, 2017.

LONG BEACH, California --
When you pay $13 for chicken and biscuits, you are probably expecting something a little fancier than fast food.

But that is exactly what customers at a California cafe received on their plates.

A Yelp review criticized the Sweet Dixie Kitchen for using chicken strips from Popeyes.

RELATED: Chick-Fil-A copycat nuggets and sauce recipe

Owner Kimberly Sanchez freely admits to serving up the chain's spicy tenders, admitting she doesn't even have a fryer at the restaurant.


Customers responding to the Yelp review mainly complained about the markup on the menu, and the fact that they were not really eating local.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldbuzzworthyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Arby's lays it on thick with sweet new bacon dreamwich
Wendy's boards the queso train with 3 new items
Chili's slashes nearly 50 items off menu
Winner, winner chicken dinner!
BUZZWORTHY
Study: Too much exercise can lead to death
Groundskeeper follows Altuve's path to Houston
See how people dressed up for Halloween through the decades
Wife in 'cold medicine' murder stabbed 123 times
More buzzworthy
FOOD & DRINK
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
Learn how to make hauntingly delicious deviled eggs
See the most popular Halloween candy in every state
Ooh La La offering free cupcakes for its 10th birthday
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman and child hit by vehicle in Sienna Plantation
Deshaun Watson helping furnish homes in Harvey's wake
Homeowner killed when 3 suspects burst into home
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Passenger plane in scary low flyover
Hours before D-SNAP site open traffic gridlocked
Houston Astros to sell World Series tickets today
Gunshot victim dies after crashing truck into house
Higher humidity, clouds blow into Houston today
Show More
Rockets reign over Kings without Chris Paul
Slain boy was forced to eat feces, brother testifies
Netflix customers to get notified today about price hike
Happy Diwali! What you need to know about the festival
The richest people in Houston
More News
Top Video
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Passenger plane in scary low flyover
Houston Astros to sell World Series tickets today
Rockets reign over Kings without Chris Paul
Grab designer styles up to 75% off at this huge sale
More Video