Restaurant designing real pizza bikini for $10k

Restaurant creating bikinis out of real pizza: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 29, 2017.

Pizza and the beach are a perfect shore combo.

Now we present to you: the pizza bikini.

It's surely a one-time wear, but the folks at Villa Italian Kitchen posted the viral culinary gem on Facebook - it's a real life pizza-kini with real pizza ingredients.



This two-piece was handcrafted from hand-braided dough, fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and sauce made from California tomatoes.

This is all in honor of National Bikini Day on July 5.

The chain says they're only making a few and you have to get fitted for it. The cost? A whopping $10,000 dollars.

