Restaurant designing real pizza bikini for $10k

Now we present to you: the pizza bikini.
It's surely a one-time wear, but the folks at Villa Italian Kitchen posted the viral culinary gem on Facebook - it's a real life pizza-kini with real pizza ingredients.
This two-piece was handcrafted from hand-braided dough, fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and sauce made from California tomatoes.
This is all in honor of National Bikini Day on July 5.
The chain says they're only making a few and you have to get fitted for it. The cost? A whopping $10,000 dollars.
