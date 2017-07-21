FOOD & DRINK

Report: Chicago has most authentic Mexican restaurants

EMBED </>More Videos

Ten best Tex-Mex restaurants in Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
This might be a shocker to some of you, but apparently Houston does not have the most authentic Mexican restaurants.

According to a report by Datafiniti, the Windy City has the most non-chain Mexican restaurants in America.

The report lists Chicago at No. 1 with 225 and Houston at No. 3 with 177.

Many of us in the ABC13 newsroom were a little shocked with the numbers, questioning how Datafiniti came up with the statistic.

The site also reported Chicago having the most Mexican restaurants at 235. New York and Los Angeles followed with Houston at No. 4.

"This list is a bit disingenuous though, and I'll explain why. As we said at the beginning, we are looking for the cities with the most Mexican food - when I hear that, I think of independently owned restaurants or smaller chains. This list above includes many fast food and fast casual chains that many taco/burrito enthusiasts would not consider authentic, for example, Taco Bell," according to Dafiniti.

When you break it down to per capita though, there are a few Texas cities that make the list. That includes Humble at No. 1, Spring at No. 3 and McAllen at No. 17.

With all of this to take into consideration, as a Houston TV station, we must brag about not only the variety of restaurants in and around the city, but the Mexican restaurants that are a must-visit.

EMBED More News Videos

Ten best Tex-Mex restaurants in Houston



We'd love to get your input on this. If you have ever visited Chicago and have dined at one of the city's Mexican restaurants, how does it compare to the ones here in Houston? Let us know on the ABC13 Facebook page.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
foodrestaurantHoustonIllinois
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Houston BBQ joint drafted for Dez Bryant's huge party
Stop counting calories! It's National Junk Food Day
Coffee with Viagra-like substance recalled
8 best happy hour deals in Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
Woman killed in wreck that left truck cab split in half
Teens who taunted man as he drowned will not be charged
City re-opens process to find new recycling company
The Great American Eclipse is only one month away!
Houston BBQ joint drafted for Dez Bryant's huge party
Recent HS graduate shot to death in Clute
Heat closes out the week, with weekend downpours ahead
Show More
Woman seen walking on 610 North Loop and hitting car
10 weird things that happen on Houston highways
Court: Man who isn't father of child still owes payments
Freeway closures for this weekend
Witnesses say suspected shooter played dumb
More News
Top Video
Houston BBQ joint drafted for Dez Bryant's huge party
SHARE THIS: Artist adds 'bling' to everyday objects
Witnesses say suspected shooter played dumb
The Great American Eclipse is only one month away!
More Video