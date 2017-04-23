COOL SPACES

Red Lion Pub offers a taste of Britannia, no passport required

EMBED </>More News Videos

If you're looking for a taste of the UK, head to Red Lion Pub. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for a taste of Britannia without a journey across the pond? Check out Red Lion British Pub on 2316 Shepherd Drive!

With its British-inspired interior complete with a cozy fireplace, beautiful hardwood furnishings, and rich English leather-wrapped booths accented with custom lighting designed by owner Craig Mallinson, Red Lion Pub offers all of the experience and ambiance of a true English pub right here in Houston.

Among the classic British décor, there is even an authentic phone booth imported from England on display. For dedicated regulars, gold plaques adorn the walls to honor them.

If you're hungry, Red Lion Pub offers an outstanding menu that features not only standard pub fare, but also dishes inspired by Indian and Mexican cuisine.

Next time you're in the mood for a true English pub experience, be sure to visit The Red Lion British pub. You don't even need a passport!

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodcool spacesrestaurantsout and about with abc13europeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COOL SPACES
Coach Tom Herman's Bellaire home for sale
Heights home shows off its industrial side
Burger so spicy it comes with a waiver
Find your inner cowboy in Huntsville's boot house
More cool spaces
FOOD & DRINK
Salmonella threat prompts recall of jalapeño chips
Sweet! Hershey's chocolate to have less calories
'Don't order it!' Starbucks barista goes off on Unicorn Frappuccino
Burger so spicy it comes with a waiver
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES: Rockets take on the Thunder in Game 4 on ABC13
Crane topples at busy Galleria-area intersection
Massive snake spotted kickin' it with cat in South Texas
Rockets playoff tickets only $49
From flip flops to fleece -- it's going to get colder!
Toddler with heart defect goes to prom
Buffalo Bayou Park: Your definitive guide
Show More
Advocates fan out in global show of support for science
96 percent of Trump's voters say they'd do it again
Woman claims Fitbit exploded on her wrist
Local athlete dies during Ironman in The Woodlands
Salmonella threat prompts recall of jalapeño chips
More News
Top Video
Toddler with heart defect goes to prom
Dad pretends to pee himself to make daughter feel better
Massive snake spotted kickin' it with cat in South Texas
Harris Co. early voting begins Monday
More Video