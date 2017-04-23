Red Lion Pub offers a taste of Britannia, no passport required

Cool Spaces Do you know of any cool spaces you'd like us to feature? Fill out the form and let us know! Email address: Enter name: Evening phone:

Looking for a taste of Britannia without a journey across the pond? Check out Red Lion British Pub on 2316 Shepherd Drive!With its British-inspired interior complete with a cozy fireplace, beautiful hardwood furnishings, and rich English leather-wrapped booths accented with custom lighting designed by owner Craig Mallinson, Red Lion Pub offers all of the experience and ambiance of a true English pub right here in Houston.Among the classic British décor, there is even an authentic phone booth imported from England on display. For dedicated regulars, gold plaques adorn the walls to honor them.If you're hungry, Red Lion Pub offers an outstanding menu that features not only standard pub fare, but also dishes inspired by Indian and Mexican cuisine.Next time you're in the mood for a true English pub experience, be sure to visit The Red Lion British pub. You don't even need a passport!