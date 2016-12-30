LETS EAT

Let's Eat: Cook up some black-eyed peas for New Year's Day

EMBED </>More News Videos

Black eyed peas are said to ensure wealth and good luck. Find out how to whip up a batch for New Years! (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
It's a New Year's Day tradition - eating black-eyed peas.

Some people believe the peas represent coins, so eating them in the new year will ensure wealth and luck.
B & B Butchers Executive Chef Tommy Elbashary shared a recipe with ABC13:

1 lb. black-eyed peas, soaked over night

1/2 cup of smoked bacon, chopped

1 cup of onions, diced

1 Tbs. mint, minced

1 tsp. of olive oil

1 cup of celery, diced

2 cups of chicken broth

2 cups of fresh kale, sliced

2 sprigs of thyme

2 Tbs. apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Cook everything for 15 to 20 minutes until the peas are tender.
Related Topics:
foodnew year's dayfoodrestaurantlets eatHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LETS EAT
Where to take Houston guests and visitors
Let's Eat: Christmas cannoli recipe from Prego
Let's Eat: Three Brother's Bakery Cheesecake
Katherine Whaley's pumpkin pie smoothie!
More lets eat
FOOD & DRINK
Review: Edison shines for beer lovers and foodies
Where to eat on Christmas Day
Christmas + Hanukkah = this amazing Chrismukkah cake
Let's Eat: Christmas cannoli recipe from Prego
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
N-word spray painted on home and burned out SUV
Sources: Three killed in murder-suicide in burning home
Toddler receives special gift at father's gravesite
Several Houston Frenchy's restaurants could close soon
New Year's Eve ball drop fun facts
LIVE: Eagle eggs expected to hatch
FDNY rescues Ryan Seacrest from stuck elevator in Times Square
Show More
Police: George Michael cause of death 'inconclusive'
Party violence ends in man's death near Baybrook Mall
Base jumper who crashed in Arizona rescued
Houston Texans playoff tickets on sale Friday
Family devastated after dog euthanized
More News
Top Video
Multi-million dollar penthouse hits market
Sources: Three killed in murder-suicide in burning home
Family devastated after dog euthanized
Party violence ends in man's death near Baybrook Mall
More Video