Texas-based company recalling smoked sausage products over contamination concerns

Texas-based company recalling smoked sausage products. (KTRK)

If you have smoked sausage products from Eddy Packing Company, you may want to check the labels.

The company, based in Yoakum, Texas, is recalling approximately 49,558 pounds of smoked sausage products that may be contaminated with hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The items were originally processed on April 5 with packing dates of April 5-6.

Some of the recalled products include:

  • Eddy Premium Smoked Sausage

  • Dickey's Barbecue Pit Fresh Polish Sausage


These items were shipped to food service and retail locations in California, Georgia, Illinois, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

To see the full list, click here.
