If you've got the time, show us your Whata rhymes. Submit your poems using #BurgerVerseContest to win weekly prizes https://t.co/h8R7Ibih1X pic.twitter.com/9SEkenz28F — Whataburger? (@Whataburger) May 3, 2017

"Cheese on the burger, bun on the top, all night breakfast will make your car stop!"Surely, you can do better than that -- right? If you can, Whataburger is encouraging customers to put those writing skills to the test.The fast food giant wants you to write poetry about its products and share them on their Twitter, Facebook or Instagram pages.Each week, the restaurant will pick three winners and share them.The weekly winner will receive free Whataburger for a year and a $500 Ticketmaster gift card.