HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --"Cheese on the burger, bun on the top, all night breakfast will make your car stop!"
Surely, you can do better than that -- right? If you can, Whataburger is encouraging customers to put those writing skills to the test.
If you've got the time, show us your Whata rhymes. Submit your poems using #BurgerVerseContest to win weekly prizes https://t.co/h8R7Ibih1X pic.twitter.com/9SEkenz28F— Whataburger? (@Whataburger) May 3, 2017
The fast food giant wants you to write poetry about its products and share them on their Twitter, Facebook or Instagram pages.
RELATED: 7 ways Whataburger beats In-N-Out Burger
Each week, the restaurant will pick three winners and share them.
The weekly winner will receive free Whataburger for a year and a $500 Ticketmaster gift card.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff