  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
FOOD & DRINK

Poetry skills out of this world? Put them to the test in Whataburger's latest challenge

EMBED </>More News Videos

Put your poetry skills to the test in Whataburger's new contest. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"Cheese on the burger, bun on the top, all night breakfast will make your car stop!"

Surely, you can do better than that -- right? If you can, Whataburger is encouraging customers to put those writing skills to the test.


The fast food giant wants you to write poetry about its products and share them on their Twitter, Facebook or Instagram pages.

RELATED: 7 ways Whataburger beats In-N-Out Burger
EMBED More News Videos

Why Whataburger is better than In-N-Out burger



Each week, the restaurant will pick three winners and share them.

The weekly winner will receive free Whataburger for a year and a $500 Ticketmaster gift card.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodtexas newsbuzzworthyviralsocial mediacontestsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Starbucks unveils Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino
Cooking With ABC13
Houston chef honored with James Beard Award
McDonald's debuts new French fry 'Frork'
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ex-employee accused of pocketing $275,000 from Kroger
Houston honors longtime ABC13 anchor Dave Ward
Tracking possibility of strong storms across Houston today
What you need to know about the Google Doc phishing scam
Facebook pays their interns $8,000 a month
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at North Lake College
Could gondolas help improve traffic in Montrose?
Show More
Affidavit: UT stabbing suspect doesn't remember attack
Deacon accused of sexually assaulting 2 boys
Things you may not know about Dr. Ellen Ochoa
Nene fined for altercation in game 1 of Rockets, Spurs series
Low student test scores may be sign of concussion
More News
Top Video
Dr. Ellen Ochoa blazed a trail for women in science
Ex-employee accused of pocketing $275,000 from Kroger
Could gondolas help improve traffic in Montrose?
Low student test scores may be sign of concussion
More Video