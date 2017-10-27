FOOD & DRINK

Pumpkin spice pizza introduced for fall season

Lauren Glassberg covers the latest pizza trend. (Photo/Lauren Glassberg)

By
NEW YORK --
Talk about embracing the fall season. Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen is now serving up pumpkin spice pizza.

Yep. Hold the pepperoni. Hold the sauce. And go for the pumpkin. The pizza chain, which has 230 locations, decided back in August to start researching a pumpkin spice pizza.

After several iterations, the chefs came up with the one that's now available at many of the locations.

Aside from puréed pumpkin, there's nutmeg, brown sugar and cinnamon. Oh, a little cheese as well.

So would you try it?

Bill Ritter and Diana Williams give the pumpkin pizza a taste test:
Diana Williams and Bill Ritter try pumpkin pizza.

