FOOD & DRINK

Pucker up for a sip of pickle juice soda

EMBED </>More News Videos

Would you try pickle-flavored soda? ( Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KTRK) --
The internet is both excited and grossed out about an unusual new drink: pickle-flavored soda.

Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop, which sells the soda, described the taste as being spot-on but not overwhelming.

"If you're the kind of pickle lover who relishes all things pickle, then this is gonna be a really big dill," they said.

The soda costs $9.99 for a bottle or $29.99 for a six-pack. It is available in Grandpa Joe's Ohio and Pennsylvania retail stores and online.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodsodabizarrebuzzworthywhat's trendingu.s. & worldPennsylvaniaOhio
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Inside NYC's only Boba Room where you can play and drink
McDonald's planning to replace Hi-C with new drink
Forget unicorn frappuccinos, now we've got uniconchas
Cooking With ABC13
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for SE Texas
Big rig accident snarls traffic on I-10 near downtown
HPD welcomes most senior rookie into its ranks
What to do this weekend in the Houston area
Lucky Texans fan to get pizza delivery from JJ Watt
Little Beakers lets kids get their science on
DEA, HPD collecting unwanted prescriptions today
Show More
Chipotle employee accused of planting bathroom camera
President Trump's first 100 days: A timeline
Watson breaks down in tears reading letter from his mom
Texans take Cunningham, Foreman during day 2
NASA employee arrested on child pornography charge
More News
Top Video
Lucky Texans fan to get pizza delivery from JJ Watt
Napercise classes teach you the art of snoozing
President Trump's first 100 days: A timeline
Secretariat's Texas link: Love and siring in Needville
More Video