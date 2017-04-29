Pucker up for a sip of pickle juice soda

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KTRK) --The internet is both excited and grossed out about an unusual new drink: pickle-flavored soda.
Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop, which sells the soda, described the taste as being spot-on but not overwhelming.
"If you're the kind of pickle lover who relishes all things pickle, then this is gonna be a really big dill," they said.
The soda costs $9.99 for a bottle or $29.99 for a six-pack. It is available in Grandpa Joe's Ohio and Pennsylvania retail stores and online.
