Potato Corner comes to Memorial City Mall with flavored fries and fried chicken

A new spot to score fries and chicken has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 303 Memorial City Way in the food court at Memorial City Mall, the new arrival is called Potato Corner. It's a national chain that's found primarily in other malls across the country. This is its only location in Houston, though not its first (it was previously in the Galleria).
While Potato Corner serves chicken in the form of tenders, wings and poppers, its primary focus is the potato. It has original fries, loopy fries, sweet potato fries, tater tots, chili cheese fries (with sour cream, bacon bits and jalapenos) and "Jo Jo" chips. You can add flavors to your fries, including barbecue, cheddar, sour cream and onion, chili barbecue, cinnamon sugar and garlic Parmesan. (Check out the full menu here.)
With just one review on Yelp thus far, Potato Corner currently has a five-star rating.
Sonia N., who reviewed the quick-service spot on June 19, wrote, "First you choose your size (which they fill up a lot!), then you pick your style of the potato forms they have. Lastly, you get to pick whichever flavor your heart desires! Chili barbecue is the most popular flavor and it has a hint of spice. Great snack to walk around the mall or before you watch a movie."
While Potato Corner has yet to post its hours, Memorial City Mall is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
