FOOD & DRINK

Potato Corner comes to Memorial City Mall with flavored fries and fried chicken

Photo: Sonia N./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score fries and chicken has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 303 Memorial City Way in the food court at Memorial City Mall, the new arrival is called Potato Corner. It's a national chain that's found primarily in other malls across the country. This is its only location in Houston, though not its first (it was previously in the Galleria).

While Potato Corner serves chicken in the form of tenders, wings and poppers, its primary focus is the potato. It has original fries, loopy fries, sweet potato fries, tater tots, chili cheese fries (with sour cream, bacon bits and jalapenos) and "Jo Jo" chips. You can add flavors to your fries, including barbecue, cheddar, sour cream and onion, chili barbecue, cinnamon sugar and garlic Parmesan. (Check out the full menu here.)

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Potato Corner currently has a five-star rating.

Sonia N., who reviewed the quick-service spot on June 19, wrote, "First you choose your size (which they fill up a lot!), then you pick your style of the potato forms they have. Lastly, you get to pick whichever flavor your heart desires! Chili barbecue is the most popular flavor and it has a hint of spice. Great snack to walk around the mall or before you watch a movie."

While Potato Corner has yet to post its hours, Memorial City Mall is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News