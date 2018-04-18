FOOD & DRINK

'Postino Heights' brings bruschetta & wine to Heights Mercantile

All-day wine bar opens in the Heights

By Hoodline
A new wine bar and Italian spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Postino Heights, the new addition is located at 642 Yale St., Suite A, in the Heights Mercantile.

Postino -- "postman" in Italian -- originated in Phoenix inside a vacant 1940s brick post office. "We've thoughtfully brought the spirit of our little post office to new communities," says the company's website, along with "seriously delicious wine and bruschetta."

Menu offerings include an abundance of bruschetta spreads such as sweet and spicy pepper jam with goat cheese, smoked salmon with pesto, and prosciutto with figs and mascarpone. Artisanal cheese boards and a variety of panini combinations are also available, as well as a wine bar.

And on the weekends, Postino offers an Italian-inspired brunch with heartier fare. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Postino Heights has proven popular thus far, with a five star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Kevin S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 8th, said: "Went here for brunch during their soft opening. It was fantastic. Beautiful dining/bar area and the outdoor patio looks great as well."

Yelper Catherine S. added: "We went here for their soft opening. The food was delicious! Grab a bruschetta board and enjoy. I got the BELT sandwich and the bacon on it was so good! It almost had a sweet flavor. I can't wait to go back."

Head on over to check it out: Postino Heights is open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m.-midnight, Saturday from 9 a.m.-midnight, and Sunday from 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
