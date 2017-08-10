SNACK FOOD

Pop-up Cheetos cafe opening next week

Lori Stokes has more on the Cheetos pop-up restaurant opening in TriBeCa.

NEW YORK, New York --
Talk about taking 'Dangerously Cheesy' to a whole new level!

Cheetos is opening a pop-up restaurant in Manhattan. The pop-up spot in TriBeCa will offer food like Cheetos-crusted fried pickles and flaming; hot and white cheddar mac n' Cheetos. There will even be desserts.

If you want to go, mark your calendars! The restaurant will only be open August 15-17.

The recipes, created with celebrity chef Anne Burrell are available online if you want to try them yourself.

