Beginning Aug. 1, a number of eateries in the Greater Houston area will participate in Houston Restaurant Weeks, an annual showcase of special menus from fine dining restaurants with proceeds benefiting the Houston Food Bank. Here are 15 eateries in The Woodlands participating in this year's event:Specializing in fine Italian cuisine, the eatery offers classic dishes, such as veal piccata, risotto and chicken Marsala, and also features an extensive wine list and dessert menu.25250 Grogans Park Drive, The Woodlands281-362-0808Hours: Mon.-Thu. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sat. 5-11 p.m., Sun. 5-9 p.m.The recently-opened restaurant serves primarily Churrasco-style-or barbecued-meats as well as seafood.1400 Research Forest Drive, Ste. 180, Shenandoah281-651-5369Hours: Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m., Sat. 4-10 p.m., Sun.11-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.The eatery features an extensive seafood menu with a variety of fish and shellfish including Alaskan cod, lobster, rainbow trout, Ahi tuna and Atlantic salmon.1555 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands281-419-5055Hours: Mon.-Thu. 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.Offering brunch, lunch, dinner and happy hour menus, Churrascos has a number of steak and seafood options as well as South American-inspired sides and appetizers.21 Waterway Ave., The Woodlands281-367-1492Hours: Mon. 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Tue.-Thu. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sat. noon-10 p.m., Sun. 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.The family-owned American-Italian eatery has become highly-regarded for its signature pizzas and brunch offerings as well as a 100-bottle wine list.2520 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands832-562-2520Hours: Mon.-Thu. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.According to the eatery's website, Del Frisco's Houston Restaurant Weeks menu will feature items, such as brick chicken, cheesesteak eggrolls and turtle cheesecake.1900 Hughes Landing Blvd., Ste. 500, The Woodlands281-465-0300Hours: Mon.-Thu. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.The eatery features a small bites menu as well as pasta, pizza salads and sandwiches, in addition to larger entrees and steaks.26400 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. B, The Woodlands281-351-2225Hours: Mon.-Tue. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Wed.-Thu. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.Brunch, lunch and dinner are offered at Fielding's Wood Grill, with the core menu featuring popular items, such as the Texas Blues Burger, a pulled-brisket burger and rotisserie chicken.1699 Research Forest Drive, Shenandoah832-616-3275Hours: Mon.-Thu. 11 a.m.-9 pm., Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.The Old World Italian eatery offers classic dishes, such as spaghetti bolognese, ravioli and chicken Francese, as well as pizza and flatbreads.9595 Six Pines Drive, Ste. 100, The Woodlands281-419-4252Hours: Mon.-Thu. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.Specializing in aged beef, Hubbell & Hudson Bistro dry ages its Midwestern steak for 120 days and its Akaushi steak for 30 days.24 Waterway Ave., Ste. 125, The Woodlands281-203-5641Hours: Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.Opened in 2004, the eatery features several cuts of steak, seafood and sides as well as an on-site sommelier, live music and cigar bar.1111 Timberloch Place, The Woodlands281-362-1121Hours: Mon.-Thu. 5-10 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 5-11 p.m., Sun. 5-9 p.m.The bar and restaurant offers an extensive cocktail and brunch menu, with items including crab cake Benedict, a doughnut breakfast sandwich, chicken and biscuits and melon and tomato bruschetta.1900 Hughes Landing Blvd., Ste. 350, The Woodlands281-419-7687Hours: Mon.-Tue. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Wed. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Thu. 11 a.m.-midnight, Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-1 a.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.The eatery's menu ranges from small plates and flatbreads to steaks, ribs and sandwiches.25 Waterway Ave., The Woodlands832-585-0794Hours: Mon. 3:30-10 p.m., Tue.-Thu. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sat. noon-11 p.m., Sun. noon-9 p.m.The steakhouse features several cuts of hand-selected beef with additions such as bearnaise sauce, a coffee crust, blue cheese and a truffle merlot demiglace.6700 Woodlands Pkwy., The Woodlands281-362-0569Hours: Mon.-Thu. 4-10 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sat. 4-10 p.m., Sun. 4-9 p.m.Using in-house dry aged Wagyu beef, Robard's features steaks up to 28 ounces as well as seafood and hand-crafted cocktails.2301 N. Millbend Drive, The Woodlands281-364-6400Hours: Mon.-Thu. 4-10 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 4-11 p.m., Closed Sundays