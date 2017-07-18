Pizza Hut hiring 14,000 new drivers

Pizza Hut is hiring 14,000 new delivery drivers.The chain announced Tuesday that it plans to add about 3,000 new full and part-time drivers each month until the end of the year.The new hires are part of the company's new delivery system to better predict how long it will take food to arrive at its destination.In January, the company said it would add 11,000 pizza makers, delivery drivers, managers, and servers in the U.S. ahead of the Super Bowl.The new delivery drivers will be permanent additions.There are currently 6,300 Pizza Hut locations across the country, including dozens in the Houston area.