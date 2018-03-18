'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial

HOUSTON, Texas --If pizza is what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 1415 S. Voss Rd. in Greater Uptown, the fresh arrival is called Piola.
Originally from Treviso, Italy, the pizzeria was founded in 1986. Since then, Piola has expanded to multiple locations throughout the United States and across the globe.
On the menu, expect to see brick oven-fired 12-inch personal pies like the "Brooklyn" with pulled chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese and broccoli; the "Houston" with jalapeno peppers topped with fresh avocado and diced tomatoes; and the carbonara with eggs, bacon and grated parmesan cheese.
If you're looking for something a little different, there's a selection of salads and antipasti dishes like "Verde & Co." with mixed greens and assorted veggies tossed in an Italian dressing or a selection of sliced meats and cheeses served with minestrone soup.
Rounding things out is an extensive list of libations like bottled and draft beers and signature cocktails. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Piola has already made a good impression.
Tyler H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 20th, said, "This is the second Piola in Houston, and I like it more than the one in Midtown. Very quick and attentive service. Small place with a nice ambiance. The food was great all around."
Yelper Roberta L. added, "Excellent food. Great service. What a great addition to the Briargrove/Memorial area. Authentic Italian food that adults and kids will love. Delicious!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Piola is open Thursday-Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday-Wednesday from 11am-10pm.