FOOD & DRINK

'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial

EMBED </>More Videos

'Piola' Brings Pizza & More To Memorial (KTRK)

By Hoodline
HOUSTON, Texas --
If pizza is what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 1415 S. Voss Rd. in Greater Uptown, the fresh arrival is called Piola.

Originally from Treviso, Italy, the pizzeria was founded in 1986. Since then, Piola has expanded to multiple locations throughout the United States and across the globe.

On the menu, expect to see brick oven-fired 12-inch personal pies like the "Brooklyn" with pulled chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese and broccoli; the "Houston" with jalapeno peppers topped with fresh avocado and diced tomatoes; and the carbonara with eggs, bacon and grated parmesan cheese.

If you're looking for something a little different, there's a selection of salads and antipasti dishes like "Verde & Co." with mixed greens and assorted veggies tossed in an Italian dressing or a selection of sliced meats and cheeses served with minestrone soup.

Rounding things out is an extensive list of libations like bottled and draft beers and signature cocktails. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Piola has already made a good impression.

Tyler H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 20th, said, "This is the second Piola in Houston, and I like it more than the one in Midtown. Very quick and attentive service. Small place with a nice ambiance. The food was great all around."

Yelper Roberta L. added, "Excellent food. Great service. What a great addition to the Briargrove/Memorial area. Authentic Italian food that adults and kids will love. Delicious!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Piola is open Thursday-Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday-Wednesday from 11am-10pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Top Video
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
More Video