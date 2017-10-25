FREE FOOD

Free sushi: PF Chang's giving away rolls for one day only

Free sushi: PF Chang's giving away rolls for one day only (KTRK)

Calling all sushi lovers -- we've got a rare deal for you!

For the second year in a row, P.F. Chang's is offering a free sushi roll to customers who dine-in at participating locations on Thursday, October 26.

The offer includes one free California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll per person, but there is no limit per table. No additional purchase is necessary, but the offer cannot be combined with other coupons.

P.F. Chang's launched Free Sushi Day last year, hand-rolling more than 98,600 sushi rolls to guests at more than 200 restaurants nationwide.

Free sushi is available at all P.F. Chang's restaurant locations, excluding international and airport locations, Atlantic City, locations in Hawaii and Puerto Rico, and new restaurants opening in Cerritos, Calif.; Rochester Hills, Mich.; Corte Madera and Brandon, Fla.

For more information, visit: https://www.freesushiday.com/

