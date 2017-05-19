HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you love pork chops, you'll want to rush to Perry's Steakhouse for lunch today.
In honor of Flashback Friday, Perry's said the first 100 people in line when they open their 13 locations will get their famous pork chop lunch for just 79 cents.
While people on social media questioned their generosity, the restaurant said there really is no catch, you just have to show up on time.
Click here to find the Perry's Steakhouse location near you.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff