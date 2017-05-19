STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

If you're fast, you could get 79 cent pork chops at Perry's

There's no catch here: You just have to get to Perry's Steakhouse early for lunch! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you love pork chops, you'll want to rush to Perry's Steakhouse for lunch today.

In honor of Flashback Friday, Perry's said the first 100 people in line when they open their 13 locations will get their famous pork chop lunch for just 79 cents.

While people on social media questioned their generosity, the restaurant said there really is no catch, you just have to show up on time.

Click here to find the Perry's Steakhouse location near you.
