HOUSTON RESTAURANT WEEKS

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille joins Houston Restaurant Weeks

An up-close look at Perry's Steakhouse and Grille's HRW menu

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Restaurant Weeks, which began on Aug. 1, lets diners enjoy delicious menu items at restaurants all around town!

Founded in 1979, Perry's Steakhouse and Grille has expanded to 13 steakhouses and two meat markets. Six of the 13 steakhouses are located in Houston.

Each menu consists of an appetizer, main course and dessert for $45 per person.

So, what's the most popular dish on the menu?

"Perry's famous pork chop," said corporate chef Grant Hunter. "We have been perfecting our pork chops over 35 years."

Perry's offers Pork Chop Fridays during lunch for only $14.95.

The kale salad and chocolate crunch are the newest items on the menu. The kale salad has kale, pecorino cheese and croutons served with jalapeño mint vinaigrette dressing.

The 8 oz. filet mignon is cooked at its best, finely seasoned with kosher salt and black pepper and topped with herb-garlic butter.

The ambiance and food make Perry's a top choice during Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Out of the $45 per person meal, $7 will be donated to the Houston Food Bank.

"Perry's has been participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks and raised over $500,000 in the last eight years toward Houston Food Bank," said Chef Hunter.

Houston Restaurants Week is held from Aug. 1 to Sept. 4.

