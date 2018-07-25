EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3233824" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chick-fil-A lovers are sharing all the hacks to the restaurant chain's secret menu.

Pearland's fifth Chick-fil-A location, 3621 Business Center Drive, off of Southfork Drive and Hwy. 288, is now open.Bryan Bullington, who already owns two other Pearland franchises, will also operate this two-lane drive-through location.The building does not have indoor seating but will have a covered patio and a walk-up service window.The company formally welcomed fans to line up for its First 100 Campout at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Only patrons from these ZIP codes were eligible to win: 77584, 77581, 77588, 77578, 77048 and 77047.If more than 100 people show up, then 100 will be randomly selected to win free weekly meals for a year.