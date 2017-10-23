WINE

Orange wines creating buzz with unique taste, color

The latest trend in winemaking is taking on a new hue. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, California --
The latest trend in winemaking is taking on a new hue.

Lighter than reds and richer than whites, orange wines are creating a buzz with their unique tastes.

The color comes from fermenting white wine grapes with their skins before pressing like red wine grapes.

The wine takes on color and flavors from the skins.

A number of vineyards are adding so-called skin-fermented wines to their offerings They feature a lot of flavors not typically found in wines and aren't for everyone.

"Pretty outgoing characteristics. Very spicy, peppery a lot of tea flavors, too, come through," winemaker Vinny Aliperti said.

Wine industry experts say they expect orange wines to remain a niche variety due to small-scale production and higher prices up to $200 a bottle.

