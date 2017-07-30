EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2022907" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> May is National Barbecue Month, and in case you didn't hear two Houston-area barbecue joints have made the Top 10 in Texas.

Truth Barbeque, the Brenham restaurant ranked 10th in the state by Texas Monthly, has picked where it will open its eagerly anticipated Houston location. Only a month after announcing plans to open in the Bayou City, pitmaster-owner Leonard Botello IV tells CultureMap that the rumors are true; he and business partner Johnny Carrabba have signed a lease to open Truth Houston in the former J. Black's space on Washington Avenue."We've actually been sitting on it for about six months or so now," Botello says. "From a business standpoint, with the development going up across the street, I just think it would be a great place to make a footprint in Houston."Botello refers to the Buffalo Heights development, a mixed-used complex from CityCentre developer Midway that will include a new H-E-B. Although it will be located along one of Houston's busiest streets, Botello says he plans to preserve as much of the original's atmosphere as possible.