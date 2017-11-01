HOUSTON --For 28 years, the women of Donne Di Domani have been selling ... and selling ... and selling their authentic, old-world Italian marinara sauce at the Nutcracker Market in Houston.
And they've donated every penny of profits to various charities, including women and children's health and safety programs, local schools, and service organizations.
Their sauce is legendary, and the sold-out sign seems to go up earlier each year. Donne Di Domani means "Women of Tomorrow," but around the Nutcracker Market, they're "the spaghetti sauce ladies." They've given more than $2 million to charities. You'll find these Italian women ("and non-Italian women smart enough to marry Italian men") at Booth 920 at the Nutcracker Market - just follow the stampede of customers when the doors open.
