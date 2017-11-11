FOOD & DRINK

Not so happy meal: Dispute over McNuggets turns violent in Indianapolis

EMBED </>More Videos

A dispute over a McNuggets order erupted into chaos.

Eyewitness News
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana --
It was a not-so happy meal in Indianapolis when a dispute over McNuggets turned violent.

Video showed a customer hanging out of a McDonald's drive-thru window, throwing punches at an employee inside.

The store's manager says two women returned to the McDonald's Friday, claiming they weren't given all of their chicken nuggets.

When the manager said they had to reorder, chaos erupted.

Police say the two women damaged the register and spilled tea onto the floor.

The manager was not hurt.

Police are investigating.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'sfightIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Two Houston-area craft breweries rank in state's Top 10
Why eating local produce just got more innovative
9 can't-miss new options for weekend brunch
Little Debbie could be getting rid of this snack
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man fighting to get street named for Mattress Mack
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Oil tanker fire slowing traffic on I-10 W at Grand Parkway
City pays tribute to military heroes on Veterans Day
Trump calls Putin sincere, ex-US intelligence heads 'hacks'
'Most armed man in America' comments on mass shootings
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
Family Dollar employee shot and killed in Houston
Show More
Dentist gives veteran $10,000 in free dental work
Two Houston-area craft breweries rank in state's Top 10
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in crash
Rice, it's homecoming! How tradition makes weekend
Officials sitting on $500M of federal Ike disaster funds
More News
Top Video
'Most armed man in America' comments on mass shootings
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Man fighting to get street named for Mattress Mack
Dentist gives veteran $10,000 in free dental work
More Video