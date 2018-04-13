DURHAM, North Carolina --Ever think ... "Man, I wish I could eat a tarantula burger right now?" If you answered yes, then you might want to plan a trip to North Carolina
For Exotic Meat Month, a celebration of the restaurant's anniversary where it serves burgers made from meats from around the world, Bull City Burger is serving up a juicy burger with a huge, hairy zebra tarantula on top!
So, how can you get your hands on the eight-legged beef sandwich?
Well, the Tarantula Challenge (that's what they're calling it) is by lottery only.
Yep, it's a limited challenge that you not only have to willingly sign up for, but you have to wait to see if you're one of the lucky few selected.
Martha did it yesterday, Randall did it today, and now it's David D's turn to give it a shot!— Bull City Burger (@BullCityBurger) April 6, 2018
David D. ticket # 907656 give us a call and claim your tarantula burger. 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/rZh5cvTHKB
So you're chosen, you get the burger down, now what? Well, you get a free T-shirt!
Those brave enough can enter the contest in the restaurant, then they have to watch Facebook, Twitter, and the company's website to see whether their ticket is drawn.