Grimaldi's offers free pizza party to a nominated teacher at each Houston area location

Grimaldi's Pizzeria will award free pizza parties to deserving teachers. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It is Teacher Appreciation Day, and what better way to celebrate teachers than with free food?

Houston's five area Grimaldi's restaurants are awarding a free pizza party at each of their locations.

You can nominate a teacher now through May 11.

Nominate a teacher here.

The pizza chain is also offering 15 percent off to all teachers on dine-in or take-out this week.


In addition to Grimaldi's, multiple businesses are saying thanks to teachers this week. Click here for more freebies and deals.
