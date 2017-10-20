FOOD & DRINK

No Whataburger? This fast food study is problematic

EMBED </>More Videos

Could this strange study be true? Unlike this food, not so fast! (KTRK)

"These are the most popular fast food chains in every state - and America has a clear winner," Business Insider proclaimed in a tweet Thursday.

The tweet included a map that shows a sea of red Chik-fil-A logos, with a few other pops of color. Most shockingly, Texas was yellow with the logo of In-N-Out Burger.

Yes, this study says that Texans' favorite fast food place is a Californian burger joint that you can't even find unless you're driving down I-35. Who's buying that?

Turns out, California is just as upset about their result.



Could this strange study be true? Unlike this food, not so fast!

There's more than one red flag with this study including that the tweet was deleted.

Business Insider teamed up with Foursquare to collect the data. Remember Foursquare? The social media check-in app that was made irrelevant when Facebook and social platforms gave users that same function.

The article states that they calculated, "which chains received the most visits on average per location in every state based on the total number of visits to each chain divided by the number of locations in that state."

For example, say there were 10 Whataburgers in Texas and five In-N-Outs. If both places had 100 visits, In-N-Out wins because that would be 20 visits on average to Whataburger's 10.

This explains how South Dakota's result was Popeyes, despite there only being three location in the entire state.

Not only is the formula flawed, but the map really shows the favorite fast food restaurants of Foursquare users. Basically, it illustrates the preferences of those years outside of the social media zeitgeist.

Is In-N-Out burger the favorite fast food chain in Texas? No and we know why. Check out our article, "7 ways Whataburger wallops In-N-Out Burger."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantchick-fil-astudy
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
How to make Sylvia's mouthwatering salsa at home
Houston declared vegetarian-friendly
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
Pappas Bar-B-Q reveals secrets of success
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Racially-charged post leads to discipline for GRHS students
1 dead in multi-car fire on North BW8
What to watch out for on the roads this weekend
Body of missing oil worker found after rig explosion
Soda makers being sued over use of the word 'diet'
Former HPD officer indicted for shooting neighbor
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
Gunshot wounds found on hikers' embracing bodies
Show More
School counselor accused of sex crime out on bond
Storm, strong winds cause damage around Houston
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
More rain possible this weekend.
Search intensifies for driver who killed mom of 2
More News
Top Video
Racially-charged post leads to discipline for GRHS students
Kids around? Make your workout a family affair
Houston declared vegetarian-friendly
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
More Video