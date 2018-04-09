Fans of Vietnamese cuisine, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The fresh addition to Alief, called Faith Com Grill, is located at 10782 Bellaire Blvd., Suite B, just west of Chinatown.
On the menu, look for a variety of spring rolls and a Vietnamese salad made with barbecue pork, steamed shrimp and vegetables. Entrees include rice noodle and vermicelli bowls, containing your choice of meat plus mango, papaya, daikon, herbs and house-made fish sauce.
Faith Com Grill's banh mi sandwiches start at $4.95, with grilled meat, shredded pork or tofu tucked inside a French-style baguette. (See full menu on the restaurant's Facebook page.)
Bubble tea lovers will find a wide selection of flavors, such as Thai tea, taro, avocado and honey dew. There's also Vietnamese coffee for fans of the thick, robust drink made with sweetened condensed milk.
Faith Com Grill has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Tan L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 8th, said, "Just found this hidden gem restaurant... everything is clean and nice. The best part is the banh mi. At first I wonder what it is, but then after the first bite, it was like home. Exactly the same taste when I was a kid in Vietnam. And the bread is like nowhere else...it was soft and airy, just like the Vietnamese traditional one. This is the best banh mi I ever had outside of Vietnam."
And Frank G. added, "Great Vietnamese food! Friendly staff and management is courteous. Traditional Vietnamese food with their own twist, which makes it uniquely different and delicious!"
Head on over to check it out: Faith Com Grill is open Monday-Saturday from 5pm-9pm.
New Vietnamese restaurant offers fare that tastes 'like home'
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories