FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
Folks in Friendswood and Pearland are anticipating a new sweet spot.
Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery will open a franchise location in late August at the Autumn Creek Village Shopping Center in Friendswood and another location in at the Pearland Town Center in September.
Each location will offer 18 signature flavors with a few more specialty cupcakes from a list of 300 other flavors. Additionally, they will also serve up about four to eight ice cream flavors.
Each franchise location is a little different, and it will be up to the owner to decide which specialty flavor from the 300 others they would like to offer.
Some of the basic cupcake flavors include Pink Vanilla, Pink Chocolate, Choco-holic, Vanilla-N-Chocolate and Lemon Drop. See the full list on the Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery website.
Jeff Martin founded Smallcakes Cupcakery and has appeared on Food Network's "Cupcake Wars" and "The View."
His business has also been listed as one of the top 10 cupcake places to try in the country. Smallcakes strongly believes in its slogan "Maybe a cupcake will help."
