FOOD & DRINK

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery opening in Friendswood and Pearland

EMBED </>More Videos

Each location will offer 18 signature flavors with a few more specialty cupcakes from a list of 300 other flavors. (KTRK)

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
So many cupcakes!

Folks in Friendswood and Pearland are anticipating a new sweet spot.

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery will open a franchise location in late August at the Autumn Creek Village Shopping Center in Friendswood and another location in at the Pearland Town Center in September.

Each location will offer 18 signature flavors with a few more specialty cupcakes from a list of 300 other flavors. Additionally, they will also serve up about four to eight ice cream flavors.

Each franchise location is a little different, and it will be up to the owner to decide which specialty flavor from the 300 others they would like to offer.

Some of the basic cupcake flavors include Pink Vanilla, Pink Chocolate, Choco-holic, Vanilla-N-Chocolate and Lemon Drop. See the full list on the Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery website.

Jeff Martin founded Smallcakes Cupcakery and has appeared on Food Network's "Cupcake Wars" and "The View."

His business has also been listed as one of the top 10 cupcake places to try in the country. Smallcakes strongly believes in its slogan "Maybe a cupcake will help."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
fooddessertscupcakesPearlandFriendswood
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Houston Restaurant Weeks 2017 begins today
Hit the kolache trail for the best kolaches in Texas
7 backyard Texas plants you can actually eat
River Oaks restaurant has over 250 bottles of bubbly
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found guilty in crash that killed Pearland officer
Second victim dies after NW Harris Co. apartment shooting
2 kids shot while sitting in car at red light
Sheriff lists Selena's brother on most wanted list
New HISD teachers get pumped for back-to-school
Nursing moms swear Starbucks 'pink drink' boosts supply
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
How peanut butter got 12 criminals out of jail
Show More
Woman burned by flash while trying to blow out candle
Caught on camera: Masked bandits plow truck into store
Limited RodeoHouston season tickets on sale today
Listen to dad rap bedtime stories for his kiddos
Just in to the newsroom: A giant snake!
More News
Top Video
Drone captures mesmerizing footage of salmon run
Second victim dies after NW Harris Co. apartment shooting
Princess Diana seen in rare footage on People/ABC special
Nursing moms swear Starbucks 'pink drink' boosts supply
More Video