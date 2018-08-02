FOOD & DRINK

New Mexican spot Tamales Doña Tere debuts in Westchase

Photo: Juan D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Mexican spot has you covered. Called Tamales Dona Tere, the new arrival is located at 11660 Westheimer Road, #103, in Westchase.

The family-owned restaurant chain has been in business since 1997, when the founders started making tamales at home.

On the menu are dishes like pozole (a stew made with hominy, meat and cabbage), enchiladas, quesadillas, sopes, tacos, tortas, tamales and more. (See the full menu here.)

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Juan D., whoreviewed the restaurant on July 29, wrote, "Excellent place for Mexican food. The pozole and the Neapolitan flan were marvelous."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tamales Dona Tere is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News