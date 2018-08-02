New Mexican spot Tamales Doña Tere debuts in Westchase

Hungry? A new neighborhood Mexican spot has you covered. Called Tamales Dona Tere, the new arrival is located at 11660 Westheimer Road, #103, in Westchase.
The family-owned restaurant chain has been in business since 1997, when the founders started making tamales at home.
On the menu are dishes like pozole (a stew made with hominy, meat and cabbage), enchiladas, quesadillas, sopes, tacos, tortas, tamales and more. (See the full menu here.)
It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.
Juan D., whoreviewed the restaurant on July 29, wrote, "Excellent place for Mexican food. The pozole and the Neapolitan flan were marvelous."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tamales Dona Tere is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
