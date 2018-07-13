FOOD & DRINK

New Indian spot Sai Bhog debuts in Sharpstown

Photo: Anonymous M./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Indian, Chinese and vegetarian spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 5626 Hillcroft St. in Sharpstown, the newcomer is called Sai Bhog.

Its menu includes dishes like samosas, fried rice, raj kachori, masala dosa, paruppu usilli and mutter paneer, among others. (See the full menu here.) The new spot also offers a buffet option for lunch.

Sai Bhog's current Yelp rating of five stars out of three reviews indicates the new eatery has received a warm welcome from local diners.

Yelper Anonymous M., who reviewed Sai Bhog on July 7, wrote, "This is such a cute restaurant and the owner and staff are so friendly. The menu has a lot of variety on it including chaat, dosas and even Chinese. ... All of the food I tried was so delicious and I was so, so impressed!"

Anjan L. added, "Awesome food . Authentic homemade food, you've gotta try it if you love Indian food. Vegetarian buffet just was $8.99 for a selection of about a dozen items. I'm pleased with the price and the quality."

Interested in trying some Indian fare? Welcome Sai Bhog to the neighborhood: it's open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
